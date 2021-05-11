Coupang (CPNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CPNG stock opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49. Coupang has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

In other Coupang news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia Jett acquired 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

CPNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

