CIBC Increases Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$87.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GRT.UN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$87.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$87.31.

Shares of TSE GRT.UN opened at C$81.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.55. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$62.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 11.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

