Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $280.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. On average, analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALTG stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.

ALTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

