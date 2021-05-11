K-Bro Linen (KBL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect K-Bro Linen to post earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.10 million.

Shares of KBL opened at C$43.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$469.68 million and a P/E ratio of 122.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.00. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$24.00 and a twelve month high of C$47.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KBL. Raymond James increased their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lowered K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.57.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

