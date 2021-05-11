Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) PT Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.38.

CGNX stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. Cognex has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $101.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

