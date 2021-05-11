GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

Shares of GDDY opened at $80.89 on Monday. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.84. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in GoDaddy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $554,633.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,569 shares of company stock worth $8,182,922 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

