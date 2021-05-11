Albemarle Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Albemarle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Albemarle stock opened at $159.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.90 and a 200-day moving average of $147.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.