Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

ATSG opened at $25.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $278,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 490,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,668,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $212,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,412.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,792 shares of company stock worth $1,261,357 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

