Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BWFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $228.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.80. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other news, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $54,718.56. Also, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,221 shares of company stock worth $160,886 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 70,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 33,363 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

