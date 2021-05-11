BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at BTIG Research

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BL. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.09.

BlackLine stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.58 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,496,146.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,691.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,093 shares of company stock valued at $13,979,362 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

