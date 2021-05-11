Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ralph Lauren (RL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL):

5/4/2021 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Ralph Lauren was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

4/28/2021 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Ralph Lauren was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $137.57 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $62.37 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.06, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022 over the last ninety days. 35.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,209 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

