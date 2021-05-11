Packaging Co. of America (PKG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE: PKG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2021 – Packaging Co. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Packaging Co. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Packaging Co. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Packaging Co. of America had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Packaging Co. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Packaging Co. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $135.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Packaging Co. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $135.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $154.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.19.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

