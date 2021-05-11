Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ball in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ball’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

NYSE BLL opened at $89.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.39 and its 200-day moving average is $90.45. Ball has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $102.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ball by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 10,885.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 519,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,378,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.