Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Comerica in a research note issued on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $77.79 on Monday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $79.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average of $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,600 shares of company stock worth $848,186 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

