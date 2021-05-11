Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Baudax Bio, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Baudax Bio in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baudax Bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Baudax Bio stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.56. Baudax Bio has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 1,096.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 386,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 735.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,538,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

