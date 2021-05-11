EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Raymond James

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80. EchoStar has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $35.33.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anders N. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

