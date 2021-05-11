HC Wainwright Cuts VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Price Target to $11.00

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $170.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.97. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $3,670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $533,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

