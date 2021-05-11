Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AUP stock opened at C$12.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.86. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$12.00 and a 1-year high of C$26.23. The company has a current ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -11.32.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$65.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

