Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.79.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $69.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average is $65.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,815.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,344,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

