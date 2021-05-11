ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Lowered to $360.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $380.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.38.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $323.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $244.53 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.12 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. Analysts expect that ANSYS will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,099. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $7,221,645 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,711,141,000 after buying an additional 34,336 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,462,000 after purchasing an additional 142,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

