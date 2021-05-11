Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) PT Raised to $225.00 at Citigroup

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.00.

NYSE MSI opened at $200.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.81 and a 200-day moving average of $177.02. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $124.36 and a 1-year high of $203.18.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,555,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,950,000 after purchasing an additional 640,605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after buying an additional 531,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,182,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

