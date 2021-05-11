CIRCOR International (CIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $208.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.15 million. On average, analysts expect CIRCOR International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CIR opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $762.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $41,515.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $160,848.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $861,874.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

