Jack in the Box (JACK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million. On average, analysts expect Jack in the Box to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JACK stock opened at $122.64 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

JACK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $124.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

