$443.03 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will announce sales of $443.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $437.10 million and the highest is $447.00 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $133.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 232.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen raised Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.90.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 34.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after buying an additional 78,760 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,907,000 after buying an additional 100,997 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $219.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.93.

Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

