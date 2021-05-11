Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.04.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $147,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,537,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after buying an additional 62,611 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,523,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,605,000 after acquiring an additional 48,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,940,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,771,000 after purchasing an additional 262,605 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

