Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLYA. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at $683,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $1,190,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.