Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MFC. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.07.

Shares of MFC opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.2285 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 7,380.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,563 shares in the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

