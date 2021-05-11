SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.05 ($20.06).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFQ shares. Berenberg Bank set a €19.30 ($22.71) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

ETR:SFQ opened at €14.28 ($16.80) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $648.23 million and a P/E ratio of 47.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.42. SAF-Holland has a fifty-two week low of €4.13 ($4.86) and a fifty-two week high of €14.49 ($17.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

