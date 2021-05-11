Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology service provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTSH. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

Shares of CTSH opened at $74.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,515,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

