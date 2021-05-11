New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $43.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $43.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth $51,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

