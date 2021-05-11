Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Mayville Engineering in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25.

MEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of MEC opened at $18.17 on Monday. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $364.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 311,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,629.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEC. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 42,254 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,710,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after acquiring an additional 106,871 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 2,993.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

