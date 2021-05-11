Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $0.96. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 1,318,111 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $57.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 286,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, a peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

