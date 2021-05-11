Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.76

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.76 and traded as high as $6.81. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 486,996 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $344.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.63 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 14.72%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.