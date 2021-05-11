Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dropbox, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dropbox in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst R. Rigby forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dropbox’s FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

DBX stock opened at $25.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 133.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,896,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after buying an additional 611,483 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Dropbox by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $36,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,290. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

