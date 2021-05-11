Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Everi in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Everi’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%.

EVRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie increased their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $18.05 on Monday. Everi has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,418 shares of company stock worth $1,676,318. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after buying an additional 389,971 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Everi by 18.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after acquiring an additional 274,982 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Everi by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,785,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,657,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Everi by 6.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,759,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,834,000 after acquiring an additional 99,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Everi by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,021,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 68,695 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

