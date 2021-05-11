Equities Analysts Set Expectations for eXp World Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for eXp World in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for eXp World’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49. eXp World has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in eXp World by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,263,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,628,950. Company insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

