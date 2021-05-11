Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.52. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

NYSE:FIS opened at $149.46 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -830.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.24.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after buying an additional 3,971,473 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $396,075,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 406.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,418,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Insiders sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

