Kadem Sustainable Impact (NASDAQ:KSICU) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 61,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 129,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,000.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

