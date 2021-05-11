iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on IAFNF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on iA Financial from $66.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.33.

OTCMKTS:IAFNF opened at $59.47 on Friday. iA Financial has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $59.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

