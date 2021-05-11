Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FRRPF. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.96.

FRRPF opened at $8.80 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

