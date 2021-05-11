Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FRRPF. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.96.

FRRPF opened at $8.80 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

