DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $116.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.45. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $117.89. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 1.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Analysts predict that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

