Canaccord Genuity Increases Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to $195.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CDNAF. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.38.

OTCMKTS CDNAF opened at $163.25 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of $66.65 and a 52 week high of $165.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.07.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

