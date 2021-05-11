Sierra Wireless (SWIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Sierra Wireless has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. On average, analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWIR. TheStreet raised Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

