Sierra Wireless (SWIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Sierra Wireless has set its Q1 2021
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. On average, analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sierra Wireless stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Sierra Wireless Company Profile
Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.
