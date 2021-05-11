freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FNTN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.02 ($25.90).

FRA:FNTN opened at €21.74 ($25.58) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €18.31. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

