Youdao (DAO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.61) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $169.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Youdao to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DAO opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of -0.41. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

