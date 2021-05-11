Reviewing The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) & Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for The ONE Group Hospitality and Restaurant Brands International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The ONE Group Hospitality 0 1 2 0 2.67 Restaurant Brands International 1 6 14 0 2.62

The ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus target price of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus target price of $70.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.78%. Given The ONE Group Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The ONE Group Hospitality is more favorable than Restaurant Brands International.

Profitability

This table compares The ONE Group Hospitality and Restaurant Brands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The ONE Group Hospitality 7.71% -6.58% -0.92% Restaurant Brands International 11.00% 26.67% 4.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of The ONE Group Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of The ONE Group Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The ONE Group Hospitality and Restaurant Brands International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The ONE Group Hospitality $120.68 million 2.31 $20.83 million $0.10 92.80 Restaurant Brands International $5.60 billion 3.79 $643.00 million $2.72 25.40

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than The ONE Group Hospitality. Restaurant Brands International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The ONE Group Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

The ONE Group Hospitality has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats The ONE Group Hospitality on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK and Kona Grill brands. As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned, operated, managed, or licensed 54 venues, including 20 STKs and 24 Kona Grills in North America, Europe, and the Middle East, as well as 10 F&B venues in five hotels and casinos in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or franchised a total of 4,949 TH restaurants, 18,625 BK restaurants, and 3,451 PLK restaurants in approximately 100 countries worldwide and U.S. territories. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

