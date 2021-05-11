CGG (CGGYY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. CGG had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter.

Get CGG alerts:

CGGYY opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. CGG has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.79.

CGGYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CGG in a report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale lowered CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About CGG

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.