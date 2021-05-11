Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML) versus Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML) and Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Simlatus and Sierra Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simlatus N/A N/A -82,074.06% Sierra Wireless -10.39% -14.35% -7.98%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Simlatus and Sierra Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simlatus 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Wireless 2 5 4 0 2.18

Sierra Wireless has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.61%. Given Sierra Wireless’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sierra Wireless is more favorable than Simlatus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Sierra Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Simlatus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sierra Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Simlatus has a beta of 3.52, suggesting that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Wireless has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simlatus and Sierra Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simlatus $120,000.00 71.60 -$52.41 million N/A N/A Sierra Wireless $713.51 million 0.71 -$70.54 million ($1.02) -13.50

Simlatus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sierra Wireless.

Summary

Simlatus beats Sierra Wireless on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simlatus

Simlatus Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it manufactures and sells cold-water/alcohol CBD extraction systems for medical grade CBD utilization, as well as climate controlled grow containers for government food-safety programs, and commercial and medical grade CBD. Simlatus Corporation is based in Grass Valley, California.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways. This segment provides cellular connectivity services that are subscription-based and includes smart SIM and core network platforms; cloud platform for deploying and managing subscriptions, over-the-air updates, and devices and applications; and Octave, a unified data orchestration to provide enhanced data management from the edge of the network to the cloud. It also offers AirVantage Cloud Platform for the deployment of IoT solutions; AirVantage Management Service, a device management application to deploy, monitor, and upgrade wireless devices remotely; IoT embedded cellular wireless modules, such as low power wide area technologies, third and fourth generation, and long-term evolution (LTE) products, as well as 5G cellular embedded modules; and gateway solutions, including LTE networking, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, global navigation satellite system, and FirstNet capability. The Embedded Broadband segment provides high-speed cellular embedded modules for use in mobile computing and enterprise networking markets. This segment offers high-speed 4G LTE, LTE-Advanced, and 5G cellular modules. It also provides Legato platform, an open source embedded platform for IoT application development; and MangOH development kits, an open source hardware design that enables rapid prototyping and shortens time-to-market for IoT developers, as well as professional services to original equipment manufacturers(OEMs). The company serves enterprises, industrial companies, and OEMs through direct and indirect channels, including OEMs, distributors, value-added resellers, and mobile network operators. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

