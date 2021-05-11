Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 342.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROG. Citigroup set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a CHF 330 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

