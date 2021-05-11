Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target upped by Raymond James to C$47.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Interfor from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

TSE:IFP opened at C$37.12 on Friday. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$7.93 and a 52 week high of C$38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.10.

In other Interfor news, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total transaction of C$271,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$325,200. Also, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total value of C$267,756.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,054,511.61.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

